Hyderabad Police demarcation: Old City’s south zone up for partition

New Deputy Commissioners of Police will be appointed for both zone

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 17th December 2022 10:02 am IST
Hyderabad: The proposal to establish two new police zones for the old city of Hyderabad is being finalized, soon after the Telangana government’s approval for the re-demarcation of city police. Rajendranagar Zone has also been established in Cyberabad by dividing the Shamsabad zone into two parts and a GO has also been issued in this regard.

The government has decided to establish two new zones to replace the existing 5 zones, 17 divisions and 60 police stations in the city to create a better infrastructure for policing and new police stations are also being established.

Two new zones are also being established by removing some police stations from the sensitive areas under the south zone of Hyderabad city. According to a reliable source, the South East Zone is being established under which Chandrayangutta Police Station, Bandlaguda, Kanchan Bagh, Chadarghat, Malakpet, Madannapet, Saeedabad, I.S Sadan (New Police Station), Rain Bazar, Bhawani Nagar, and Santosh Nagar Police Stations will be added.

South West Zone is also being established in the same manner in which police stations of Asif Nagar, Humayun Nagar, Habib Nagar, Begum Bazar, Shah Inayat Gunj, Mangalhat, Golconda, Langar Hauz, Toli Chowki and Gudimalkapur(New Police Stations), Kulsumpura and Tappa Chabutra will also be included.

While the South Zone, which has 18 police stations, will be reduced to 10 police stations that include Bahadurpura Police Station, Kalapathar, Kamatipura, Charminar, Hussaini Alam, Chhatri Naka, Falaknuma, Shah Ali Banda, Debeerpura, Mir Chowk and Mughalpura police stations.

The new Deputy Commissioners of Police will be appointed for both zones and preference is being given to police officers belonging to the IPS batch for these posts.

