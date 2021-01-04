Hyderabad: Police deny permission to organisers for ‘Million March’ anniversary

Hyderabad: The police on Monday denied permission to the organizers of the Hyderabad Million March to hold the anniversary of the event. Police denied the permission by stating that the event was not in terms with the COVID-19 protocol.

Last year on January 4, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) organized a protest called the Million March. The protest was against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). After the march, cases were also registered against some members of the JAC.

On Sunday, the JAC had requested the police for permission to hold ‘Yaad-e-Million March’ on January 4 at a function hall in Tolichowki from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

In the response, West Zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP) AR Srinivas, stated, “The permission to organise ‘Unity Day’ on January 4, 2020, at MF Garden in Towlichowki is rejected due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines by the Central and state governments, which prohibits large gathering.”

However, after the police denied them permission to do so, the group later held a press conference at their office in Azampura and commemorated the day.

JAC convenor and president of Tahreek Muslim Shabban, Mushtaq Malik, while addressing media said that through this event they wanted to highlight the draconian laws of the BJP-led government. He further said that they were organizing an indoor celebration with limited people but the police didn’t allow.

“Telangana government is crushing the fundamental rights of its citizens. We wanted to hold the celebrations to thank the people of Hyderabad for participating in the Million March and making it a memorable protest,” he said.

“We also wanted to discuss the farmer issues and about the demolition of mosques in the secretariat but the police department didn’t allow us to do so,” he added.