Hyderabad Police detains 725 vehicles in number tampering crackdown

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police intensified action against number plate tampering and conducted a midnight naka-bandi check with nearly 3,000 police personnel across major junctions in the city on Thursday, October 15; detaining 725 vehicles and taking 48 people into custody.

The ‘Operation Kavach’ was conducted across all seven zones between 1:00 am and 3:00 am. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar personally inspected the operations.

The checks resulted in five cases of minor driving, one illegal weapon possession case, two cannabis-related cases, and several other offenses.

Golkonda Zone recorded the highest number of vehicle detentions at 213. Two minor driving and one Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case was booked and one suspect was apprehended.

As many as 182 vehicles were detained in Shamshabad while 40 were detained in Khairtabad Zone.

In Charminar, 127 vehicles were detained, three suspects were apprehended and one weapon was seized.

In Rajendranagar, 100 vehicles were detained, 21 suspects were apprehended, one NDPS and one drunk driving case was booked, along with 23 e-petty cases.

In Secunderabad, 45 vehicles were detained, two minor driving and one Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) case was registered.

In Jubilee Hills, 18 vehicles were detained, 23 suspects were apprehended, one minor driving case, and eight drunk driving cases were booked.

Also Read Hyderabad records six fake number plate cases in a week

Sajjanar stated that criminals often bend, obscure, or alter number plates to evade police surveillance and warned that such tampering could lead violators into severe criminal liability.

He strictly warned that criminal cases under cheating and forgery provisions will be registered against anyone intentionally altering vehicle registration plates.

The CP advised citizens to ensure registration plates strictly conform to Regional Transport Authority regulations, abstain from using earphones while driving, and carry all essential vehicle documentation at all times.

He appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious individuals, vehicles, or items by dialing 112, and requested cooperation from citizens to maintain law and order and control crime across the city.