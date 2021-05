Hyderabad: City police on Wednesday went into full vigilant mode as they were seen imposing fines and checking passes of lockdown violators at various checkpoints across city.

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy on Tuesday said that strict punishment will be taken on violators as they enforce ten-day lockdown in the state, starting Wednesday.

The police had also appealed to the public to follow COVID-19 protocols, including washing hands frequently, maintaining social distance and staying home.