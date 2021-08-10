Hyderabad police felicitate PV Sindhu for winning Olympic medals

Hyderabad: The city police here felicitated Olympic medalist and city badminton star P.V. Sindhu on the eve of her winning a bronze medal at the recently held Tokyo Oympics. Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar praised her for the achievement and also for her contributions in the international badminton circuit in the last five years.

On the occasion, a book named “The Second Wave”, a compilation of efforts made by the Hyderabad city police in battling second COVID-19 wave, was released by Sindhu. Addressing the audience of senior police officers, Mr. P.V. Ramana (also an Arjuna awardee), SIndhu’s father, thanked the cops for all their contributions.

At Tuesday’s event, Sindhu also thanked the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissioners for supporting her during the COVID-19 lockdown by providing a pass, which ensured her training commenced without any hinderance during the Olympic preparations.

As a token of respect and gratitude, she dedicated her Olympic bronze medal to the services of police department, said a press release. Shikha Goel, additional commissioner of police (crimes and SIT), remarked that the Olympic winner epitomised the spirit of every Indian woman in showcasing the true character of “never say no” in any situation.

SIndhu won double medals at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, becoming the fourth player in Women’s singles badminton to claim two medals at the two consecutive Olympic games. The badminton champ had won a silver medal at the previous event.