Hyderabad police file charge-sheet against foreign TJ members

Hyderabad: Seven police stations across Hyderabad city have filed charge sheets before the courts against more than sixty members of foreign Tablighi Jamaat.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 across India, the Hyderabad police have lodged suo-moto FIRs against TJ members of foreign origin alleging that though foreign TJ members came to India on tourist visa and are supposed stay in the country as tourist only, but they violated the conditions of valid tourist VISA and participated in religious preaching’s in the state.

The foreign TJ members allegedly took part in a congregation at Delhi Markaz at Nizamuddin.

Cases were booked in Falaknama, Ramagopalpet, Habeebnagar, Asifnagar,Chaderghat, Mirchowk, Banjara Hills police stations in Hyderabad city and they were charesheeted, while two cases registered at Ramagundam commsionerates have culminated into Final reports (closure) while two cases registered in Karimnagar, and in Nalgonda district are still under investigation.

Foreign Tablighi Jamaat belonging to Sudan, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand, Algeria, Bangladesh,Krygstan who were staying in Hyderabad TJ Markaz at Mallepally and Masjid-E-Idare Millia at Old Malakpet were booked.

Aggrieved with delay in filing of the chargesheets or final reports as many as 72 foreign TJ members have filed a writ petition before the Telangana High Court. They told court that despite lapse of statutory period, the police are not considering the representation made by them seeking to initiate steps to constitute a special court or designated court for the for speedy disposal of the cases.

As the matter reached High Court, the Hyderabad police have filed charge sheets under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),270 (Malignant act to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life does),420 (Cheating),109, 2,3 EDA, 14(b),14(c) Foreigners Act, 51(B) Disaster Management Act.