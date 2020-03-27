Hyderabad police helpline for essential goods formed

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate the movement of essential goods and uninterrupted operations of essential services Hyderabad Police has set up a helpline number.

The helpline, 040-23434343 which is operational for 24hrs round the clock, can be reached in case in of any difficulty for the movement of essential services and also goods transport vehicles.

Police Comissioner Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioner Crimes Shikha Goel and Joint Commssioner of Police CCCS Avinash MOhanty who is also the Chief of STF for essential commodities, on Friday reviewed the newly established helpline.

The primary motive of the helpline is to facilitate in unloading and hassle free distribution of goods to the public.

