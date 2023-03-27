Hyderabad: Police holds meeting ahead of Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Monday chaired an inter departmental meeting with various government wings to ensure that the upcoming Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra is held smoothly.

About 2,000 policemen including Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction Teams, City Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force and local police personnel will be part of the bandobast by the Hyderabad police. Mounted police teams will lead the procession and armed police personnel will escort the procession.

The Hyderabad police will monitor the Sri Ram Navami Yatra procession using drones and surveillance cameras from the police command and control center. Anand held the meeting with the GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar and members of Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samithi members, Road and Buildings Department TSPDCL officials, Fire Department and other agencies. They also inspected the route of the procession.

The main procession will be taken out by the Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samithi from Seetharambagh temple in the Old City. Several tributary processions will also be held, including one organized by the Sri Ram Yuva Sena, whose president is suspended BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh. His rally will join the procession at Dhoolpet. One more procession, the ‘Palaki Yatra’, will also join the main procession in Dhoolpet.

Organizers are leaving no stone unturned to make is a grand event, like every year. Artisans from neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have been hired to perform during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra. Martial arts practitioners from different states will also be roped in to showcase their skills and fighting techniques during the procession.

Right wing organizations in Hyderabad are aiming to consolidate their clout in the procession, which will be organized on a grand scale after COVID-19 pandemic. About 50,000 people are expected to participate in the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession, covering a route of about 6.5 kilometers.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s organization Sri Ram Yuva Sena had not applied for permission for the procession so far. In previous year, the MLA was booked for taking out procession without permission, delivering provocative speeches and playing DJ system during the Sri Ram Navami procession.

So far, the names of the guests for the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra have not been made public by the organizers. It is learnt some religious figures from North India have been extended invite by the organizers.

C V Anand said the City police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra that draws hordes of devotees. Tributary processions and main procession should stick to the route, he added. “People should also cooperate with the police, volunteers and enjoy the festival. Any instigating content in the songs/speeches will attract stern action.” he warned.