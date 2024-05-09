Hyderabad police impose restrictions for LS poll, By-elections from May 11 – 13

Hyderabad: The city police have imposed restrictions on movement, and liquor sale in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election and By-election of Secunderabad Cantt in the twin cities scheduled to be held on May 13. The restrictions will remain in force from 6 p.m. on May 11 till 6 p.m. on May 13.

In a press release, the Hyderabad police on Thursday, May 9, stated that assembling of voters, door-to-door campaigns, and carrying sticks with or without flags, lathis, firearms or any other weapons in processions is prohibited in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Big gatherings or meetings within a radius of 1 kilometre from polling booths have also been prohibited.

The exhibition of images, symbols, and placards that can create religious animosity or hatred between communities will be declared unlawful, police release stated. Usage of loudspeakers to address the public and erecting shamianas, and pandals on polling day is prohibited. Music, singing or speeches or any other instruments to address the public is also prohibited. Police Officers (including Home Guards and SPOs), Military/Para Military personnel and election officers on duty in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are exempted from this.

Section 144 will be imposed on the polling day, May 13 in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, disallowing the assembling of more than 4 persons in one spot. The order shall remain in force from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 13.

Voters from Secunderabad and Hyderabad are required to form queues, one for men and the other for women voters. Formation of more than one queue for men and women is not allowed.

The police have ordered the closure of liquor shops, hotels, restaurants clubs and other establishments selling or serving liquor, including non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants, even if they are issued different categories of licences.