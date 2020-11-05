Hyderabad police imposes ban on crackers with high sound volume

Hyderabad: The City Police imposed ban on fire crackers that cause High sound volume and lead to sound pollution.

In a statement issued here, the City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that the decision was taken by keeping in view of the public health and law and order in the city and to comply with a Supreme Court order.

He said that he orders would be in force from the 6 AM of November 12 to 6 AM of November 16.

He also asked the residents of the city to burst fire crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali. He urged the residents to buy the crackers which emit sound as prescribed by the state pollution control board.

He also said that they had banned the bursting of the fire crackers main roads and public areas.



The Commissioner warned that they would take action against the violators as per Hyderabad City Police Act and laws of the land