Hyderabad police increase efforts to nab absconding prisoners

Hyderabad: City police have increased their efforts to nab four COVID affected prisoners who have escaped from Gandhi Hospital. Their photographs have been released to identify them.

According to the sources, M.Javeed an accused of Tandur police station, Mohammed Abdul Arbaz accused in Rajendra Nagar police station, P. Narashimha and Sama Sunder all under trial prisoners who were tested positive for coronavirus were admitted into Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

On August 26, while undergoing treatment four prisoners allegedly gave a slip to the police guard manning the prisoner’s ward and escape from the hospital.

The Chilkalguda police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the escaped prisoners. Special teams have been formed to track them.

The police have released their photographs and sought public help to apprehend them.