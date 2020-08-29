Hyderabad police increases security of BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: In wake of increased threat perception, the Hyderabad police have increased security to lone BJP legislator from Gosha Mahal constituency T Raja Singh.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar has wrote a letter to Raja Singh informing him that due to threat perception his security has been increased and his gunmen are also being provided special training from time to time.

The Confidential letter written by Hyderabad Police Commissioner to BJP MLA T Raja Singh

Commissioner had also asked Raja Singh not to move on a two wheelers since it poses a threat to his life. The city police has asked the BJP MLA to avoid moving on two wheelers and use the Bullet Proof car provided by the Government.