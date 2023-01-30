Hyderabad: Police intelligence officer dies in road accident

Hyderabad: A constable working with the Telangana police’s intelligence department died in a road accident at Chandanagar on Monday morning.

Shaik Mufeed, who was working as an Assistant Analytical Officer, the Intelligence department (was working in Cyberabad) was going on a motorcycle when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus hit his vehicle.

“Mufeed had fallen down from the motorcycle and sustained injuries. He died on the spot. The accident happened around 9.30 a.m,” said SHO Chandanagar, K Kastro.

On receiving information of the accident, the Chandanagar police rushed to the spot and shifted his body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary in Secunderabad. An autopsy was performed and the body was later handed over to the family members.

The Chandanagar police registered a case against the driver of the bus and took him into custody. The vehicle was seized.