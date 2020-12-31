Hyderabad police issue traffic diversions on NYE 2021

Hyderabad: In view of the New Year celebrations on the intervening night of December 31, 2020 and January 01, 2021, the commissioner of police, Anjani Kumar has notified that traffic restrictions are imposed for the vehicular traffic around the Hussain Sagar Lake.

The CP said in a press release that vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the NTR Marg, Necklace Road and upper Tank bund between 10 pm and 2 am on New Year’s Eve.

Public is requested to take the following alternate routes:

Vehicular traffic coming from the V.V.Statue towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg will be diverted at the V.V. Statue towards Khairatabad and Rajbhavan Road.

Vehicular traffic coming from BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Telugu Tally Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Lakadikapul, Ayodhya.

Vehicular traffic coming from Liberty Junction towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at GHMC Office ‘Y’ Junction towards BRK Bhavan, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapul and Ayodhya.

Vehicular traffic coming from Khairatabad Market to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad (Bada Ganesh) towards Sensation Theater, Rajdoot lane, Lakdikapul.

The mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat will be closed for general vehicular traffic.

Vehicular traffic coming from Nallagutta Railway Bridge will not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan or Ministers Road.

Vehicular traffic coming from Secunderabad will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda X Roads, lower Tankbund, Kattamaisamma Temple, left turn & Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads.

Except for Begumpet Flyover, all fly-overs will be closed for Traffic. Travel Buses, Lorries and Heavy Vehicles shall not be allowed in Hyderabad City limits, till 0200 hrs of 01-01-2021.

The traffic police of Hyderabad City will undertake extensive checks to curb drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, over speeding, and triple riding on two-wheelers and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and safety.

Hyderabad police have requested people to kindly co-operate with the police personnel on duty.