Hyderabad: Police issued traffic advisory on president’s visit

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th March 2022 4:39 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The city police have issued a traffic advisory as India’s vice president Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu will visit Narayanguda, Hyderabad on March 26.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting Patel Hall, Keshav Memorial, Narayanaguda on Saturday.

According to the press release, the traffic will either be stopped or diverted due to security reasons at the following places:

MS Education Academy

From Jubilee Hills via Jubilee hills Check post, NTR Bhavan, Sri Nagar T Junction, NFCL, Taj Krishna, Ansari Manzil, KCP, RTO Office – VV Statue, Khairtabad flyover, Rotary – NTR ghat, Telugu Thalli, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Himayathnagar, Under Narayanaguda flyover, right turn to Keshav Memorial.

After completion of the program at 7:00 pm, the Vice President will return in the same route as mentioned above.

