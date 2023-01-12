Hyderabad Police issues traffic advisory in view of road excavation in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory in view of road excavation in Tolichowki. The excavation is being carried out under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).

As the first phase of construction of drain box beginning at the opposite of Spectrum High School to the lane near Zam Zam Suiting and Shirting on 7 Tombs Road will take place, the traffic will be diverted for 20 days from January 12 to 31.

The traffic coming from Nanal Nagar Junction going towards 7 Tombs, Golconda Fort, and Alkpauri Colony will be diverted at Tolichowki flyover, the KFC restaurant under Shaikpet Flyover, and Shaikpet Nala Junction towards 7 Tombs Junction and Golconda Fort.

Similarly, traffic coming from Golconda Fort, Alkapuri, Banjara Darwaza going towards Tolichowki X Road, Hakeempet, Nanal Nagar Junction will be diverted at 7 tombs via Shaikpet Nala Junction. The vehicles will have to take a U-turn at the Bharat Petrol Pump.

In the press release issued by the police, it is mentioned that commuters are requested to make note of the traffic diversions while going towards 7 Tombs, Golconda Fort from Tolichowki Flyover and while going towards Tolichowki Flyover, Hakeempet from 7 Tombs Junctions.