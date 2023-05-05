Hyderabad: Police job aspirant dies by suicide in Jagadgirigutta

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man who aspired to serve in the police department died by suicide in his house at Jagadgirigutta.

The deceased, Sai Kiran who was a resident of Venkateshwara Nagar ended his life allegedly disappointed over his poor performance in the police constable recruitment exams which were recently held.

The victim’s elder brother is a policeman and Kiran wanted to follow the path of his brother.

Following his poor performance in exams, Kiran hung himself from a ceiling fan in his room. The police registered a case and are investigating the matter.