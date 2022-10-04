Hyderabad police launches ‘Operation ROPE’

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city Police on Sunday launched a special traffic drive “Operation ROPE” and City Police Commissioner C V Anand and Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police Ranganath supervised the flowing vehicular traffic on Road No 45 Jubilee Hills.

The top police officers said they have launched the “Operation ROPE” to ensure smooth traffic flow in the capital city. They said the vehicle population increased in the city following the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 with the citizens using their own vehicles. Consequently, the traffic rush increased along with road accidents.

Anand and Ranganath said they have tightened the traffic rules in order to reduce road accidents. They exhorted every motorist to follow traffic rules strictly and extend cooperation to the police. They exuded confidence that they could reduce the traffic rush with “Operation ROPE”. They also warned vehicle users of heavy fines if they break the traffic rules. They also clarified that Rs 100 fine would be imposed if the motorists break the Stop Line and Rs 1,000 penalty would be imposed if they block the Free Left line. Heavy fines would be imposed on those occupying footpaths and park vehicles across the road blocking traffic flow, they warned.