Hyderabad: Police nab 12 for Gambling in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police and the special operations team on Friday nabbed 12 persons for Gambling at Gachibowli.

The police raided a flat in Greenland colony, and seized cash worth Rs 9.2 lakhs along with playing cards from the offenders. Kakarla Marka Reddy, the primary accused is said to have rented a flat in the aparment paying Rs 6,000 per day. Reddy was involved in organising “Teen-patti” (a card game), and used to invite people for gambling.

“Marka Reddy collected a commission from the participants for each game. He invited businessmen to participate in gambling,” said the police .

The accused have been handed over to Gachibowli police for further investigation.

In a similar case, on October 31, 2021, the Cyberabad police had arrested 30 people, including a former MLA, from a farmhouse allegedly belonging to a Tollywood actor. The farmhouse near Manchirevula in Rangareddy district was raided by the police on October 31 after they were tipped off about a major gambling game. Those arrested include a former MLA from Mahabubabad, Sriram Bhadraiah, and some realtors.

(with inputs from IANS)