Hyderabad: Police nab fraudster for cheating students

Hyderabad: City police on Monday nabbed a fraudster who allegedly cheated students under the pretext of helping them gain seats in top colleges of Telangana and Maharashtra.

Banjara Hills police apprehended the accused Motla Seena Abhinay Naik, who set up a consultancy called Future Education Services and convinced the students and their parents that he would use his contacts to help the students get a seat in the B.Sc or the M.Sc programs of Agriculture and Vetinary Sciences under the management quota.

Acting on three complaints received from aggrieved parties, the police filed FIRs and apprehended the man who has so far managed to extort a sum of thirty-seven lakh and fifty-five thousand rupees. Upon receiving the amount, he disappeared without a trace leaving the families in the lurch.

In the past, the accused has cheated students desirous of seats in Medical and Agricultural Colleges by getting in touch with students in correspondence with a consultancy named APEXE.

Under Future Education Services, he collected the information pertaining to students and convinced them that he had contacts at Dr. D.Y. Patil College of Agriculture and Sangulwadi College of Kolhapur.

The police arrested Abhinay Naik under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and seized his mobile phone, laptops, car, and other fraudulent documents of Future Education Services. The accused will be produced before the court for further action.