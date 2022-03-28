Hyderabad police offers pre-recruitment training for job aspirants

Hyderabad: After the state Government made announcement for large number of recruitment in Telangana State police, the Hyderabad city police will be soon launching a comprehensive pre-recruitment training (PRT) for police job aspirants in the city. The training is a part of Community outreach program.

The City Police for the last few years has been conducting such trainings to assist police job aspirants in clearing the written and physical tests.

Many youngsters seek a career in the police forces. But must of them never make it past the initial recruitment tests due to lack of guidance. This PRT covers both academic and physical training. Academic classes, helps candidates to excel their knowledge-base and prepare for the exams, led by well experienced faculties. Physical training focused on enhancing the agility and endurance of candidates helps in clearing the mandatory physical events.

“Pre-recruitment training would be conducted at various centers in all the five zones of the city and the dates will be announced soon, said City Police Commissioner Mr.CV Anand.

Aspirants should register to attend the free PRT and select the preferred batch timings.

Registration Link form.jotform.com/220792437998473 aspirants can reach police helpline WhatsApp helpline 94906 16555