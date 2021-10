Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police on Saturday raided a brothel operated at a residential building and took the owner into custody and rescued three girls from the place.

The police arrested one of the organisers, named Shashi Kanta Polai along with two customers. It is believed that the rescued women were trafficked to Hyderabad from West Bengal and forced into prostitution. The police have launched a search operation for the lead organizer Abdullah, who is said to be absconding.