Hyderabad: Police recover former BJP MLA’s lost ring

A search team along with a sniffer dog found the ring in a quick time. The former MLA thanked the Rachakonda police commissioner for the help.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th December 2022 2:43 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Wednesday recovered a lost ring of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from his farm.

The former legislator from Uppal, NVSS Prabhakar was on a visit to his farm, where he allegedly took up repair work during which the ring fell on the ground and went missing. Initially, the BJP leader himself searched for the ring but couldn’t locate it.

Prabhakar then informed the police regarding the issue. A search team along with a sniffer dog found the ring in a quick time. The former MLA thanked the Rachakonda police commissioner for the aid.

