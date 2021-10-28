Hyderabad police rescues former Miss Telangana from attempting suicide

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 28th October 2021 9:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Thursday rescued a young woman, a former Miss Telangana, who attempted suicide while streaming it live on social media.

The woman’s friends, who were watching the video, immediately alerted the police, who rushed to her residence in Himayat Nagar and rescued her.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Narayanguda, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The woman, a model who won Miss Telangana contest in 2018, tried to take the extreme step by hanging. As she posted live video of the suicide bid, her friends who noticed it, informed the police on dial 100.

A police team immediately rushed to her residence on Road Number 6, Himayatnagar and shifted her to a hospital.

Narayanguda police registered a case and took up investigation.

The reason for her suicide bid was not known. She had reportedly lodged a complaint with the police against a youth for sexually harassing her.

