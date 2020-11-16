Hyderabad police rescues kidnapped girl within 24 hrs

Hyderabad: In a swift operation sleuths of Hyderabad police on Monday rescued a three-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in city.

The accused couple, were tracked and victim girl was rescued within 24 hours from Mahbubnagar by the City Police.

Adressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed that the three-year-old child was kidnapped from MGBS on Saturday evening by a couple who were identified as Sangamoni Shivudu and Sangamoni Parvathamma, both hailing from Mahbubnagar.

The Commissioner also informed that the child, Avanthika, had reached the city along with her mother Sangati Jaya, hailing from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and on Saturday night and boarded a bus to Karnataka from MGBS.

While the family got down from bus to resolve a issue, the accused couple Shivudu and Parvathamma who were also at the bus station to go Mahbubnagar found Avanthika at MGBS and kidnapped her.

Special teams from Afzalgunj police station were pressed into service.

Anjani Kumar also told that in order to avoid the police, the couple had spent the whole night at Dabeerpura railway station. The very next day they boarded a bus from Puranapul.

The police on the basis of CCTV footages tracked the accused to Mahboobnagar and rescued the girl. The Commissioner also informed that the accused Shivudu had earlier convicted for property offences.

.