Hyderabad police resumes ‘Chabutra Mission’ in old city

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday resumed its late night drive ‘Chabutra Mission’ against the “Road Romeo’s” and during night rounded up many youngsters including students.

Amid growing crime incidents and street fights among the youths the police was forced to resume the Chabutra Mission in old city.

“The youth including students were aimlessly moving about on motorcycles or occupying colony roads and creating nuisance despite night curfew, policemen in civilian clothes caught them and detained” said DCP (south zone) Gaja Rao Bhupal.

According to the police, the drive was taken up in the Kanchanbagh area following a few instances of physical offences like stabbing, group clashes and street fights among the students over petty issues involving educated youth. Around 30 youths were picked up and shifted to a function hall for counsellin, later they are let off with a warning.

“There was a demand from the public to resume the Chabutra Mission, we have picked up those who were moving around on city roads late in the night and violating the night curfew” said an official.