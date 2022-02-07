Hyderabad police run drug awareness programme in city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police is organising roadside awareness programmes across the city in order to raise awareness about drug abuse and discourage individuals from consuming ganja and other narcotics.

The awareness program was launched after receiving orders from senior police officials to reach out to the people and raise awareness of the consequences of narcotics.

In recent days, police officers in Trimulgherry, Rein Bazaar, Kalapather, Mangalhat, Kacheguda, and Nampally conducted roadside awareness campaigns.

The Trimulgherry circle inspector B Sravan Kumar said, “with the participation of the community, we are organising the roadside awareness programmes. Every alternate day, sub-inspectors are visiting localities in their jurisdiction and conducting the programme to wean away youth from bad habits.”

A few police officers and women carried placards with messages about the repercussions of drug misuse and visited colonies and significant intersections, where they stood for a few minutes to create awareness in public.

The Nampally circle inspector Khaleel Pasha said, “such programmes will be a regular affair now. The patrolling parties will also interact with the community and convey the message. Later “such programmes will be held regularly at the police station level. We will organise essay writing competitions for college students.”