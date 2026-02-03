Hyderabad police secure convictions in 5 child sexual abuse cases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has secured convictions in five different cases involving sexual offences against minor girls, a statement released on Tuesday, February 3, said.

The cases registered at Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Bhavani Nagar and SR Nagar police stations involved offences such as aggravated penetrative sexual assault, attempt to rape, criminal intimidation and child enticement.

In one of the cases, the father of a 12-year-old girl was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment till death for sexually assaulting his daughter.

In a different case, another person was sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting his nine-year-old neighbour.

The court also awarded a sentence of 20 years rigorous imprisonment in a case involving luring and sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl. Additionally, two different cases involving sexual assault and an attempt to commit rape on minor girls aged four and eight resulted in rigorous imprisonment of five years.

The courts also ordered compensation for the victims, ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Hyderabad Police has reiterated their zero-tolerance policy against crimes towards children and highlighted the role of Bharosa Centres in providing comprehensive support, the release said.

In all five cases, the victims were provided psychological counselling, emotional and moral support, legal counselling, trial support and assistance in medical care through Bharosa Centres, the Hyderabad Police said.