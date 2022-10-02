Hyderabad police seek speedy trial of Jubilee Hills rape accused

Hyderabad: A day after the Juvenile Justice Court allowed four out of the five minors in Conflict with Law (CCL) to be tried as adults in the Jubilee Hills rape case, the police are seeking a speedy trial.

On September 30, the Juvenile Justice board allowed the minor accused to be tried as adults. It then transferred their case record to the court of XII additional metropolitan sessions judge, Nampally (Children’s Court) by invoking Section 18 (3) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

As part of the process, the accused will be examined after which they would be informed of the charges against them.

“After informing that they have been charged under particular sections of the law, the court will ask the CCL how do they plead. If the CCL plead not guilty, then a schedule for the trial will be issued. To begin with, statements of the listed witnesses will be recorded,” public prosecutor K Pratap Reddy was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Also Read Hyderabad: MP Santosh Kumar donates Rs 10 lakh for developing botanical garden

The Jubilee Hills police said that the four accused could approach the sessions court to challenge the order of the Juvenile Justice board under Section 101 (2) of the JJ Act. They further said that a memo would be filed before the sessions court for speedy trial of the four CCL.

It is to be noted that the accused had sexually assaulted a minor girl on May 28 of this year.