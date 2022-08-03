Hyderabad: Police sub-inspector stabbed in Marredpally

Hyderabad: A sub inspector of police was stabbed in the Marredpally area of Secunderabad late Tuesday night. A Vinay Kumar working with the Marredpally police station was performing patrolling duty after completing the vehicle checking near Jubilee Bus station.

Meanwhile, he found two suspicious persons in the drunken condition In front of Anchor Charinity Heavens apartment, Road No.01, West Marredpally.

Immediately the SI questioned them due to their suspicious activities, but one of the persons run away from the spot in a modified caliber vehicle, and another person was caught by the police officer.

While he tried to bring him to the police station in the police patrolling car, but all of a sudden a unknown suspect stabbed SI Vinay on his backside and abdomen with a sharp object and fled away with another person on their bike. SI received injuries.

The injured sub inspector was rushed to the hospital and the Marredpally police have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the assailants.