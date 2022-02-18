Hyderabad police to auctioned around 1200 abandoned vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City police department plans to hold a public auction of abandoned vehicles and has informed people who claim to be the owners to file an application before the vehicle is sold.

The city police have found 1279 different types of vehicles and intend to dispose of these vehicles by public auction under section 7 of the Hyderabad Police Act 2004. The opponent can write an application to the Commissioner of Police, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad.

Vehicle information is accessible from Sri I. Narasimha Murthy, Reserve Inspector of Police, CTC, Hyderabad, Cell No. 9490616637, and on the Hyderabad Police Department’s official website.

