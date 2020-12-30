Hyderabad: Police to keep an eye on drunk drivers during NYE

Hyderabad: After as many as 928 drunk and drive cases have been registered in the past three days, Cyberabad police on Wednesday announced a drive against people driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol ahead of New Year’s Eve (NYE).

“To identify the drivers under the influence of alcohol and in view of the increasing number of road accidents due to reckless driving by drunk drivers, more than 450 checkpoints are being set up under the Cyberabad police jurisdiction,” said VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad police commissioner.

The drive will continue until this menace is totally curbed in the city in view of road safety.

According to police records, in 2020, as many as 155 fatal accidents have taken place due to driving under the influence of alcohol and 166 people have been killed in those cases.

Only in December 2020, around 3387 cases have been booked. “21 to 40 is the age group found to be involved more in this dangerous activity,” said police on Thursday. Further, police also stated that around 928 people were booked under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and they would be sent to the court in due time.

The police said that if someone found driving under the influence of drug or alcohol will be penalized with Rs. 10,000 and imprisonment up to 6 months.

“In drunken driving cases, the driving licence of the offender will be seized and sent to concerned road transport authority for suspension as per section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” said the police official.