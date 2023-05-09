Hyderabad police to restore historic Kotwal building in Old City

Hyderabad: The historic Kotwal office building in the Old City’s Purani Haveli, currently being used as a camp office, is being restored to its full glory. City police commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday inspected the structure and unveiled the plaque to mark the beginning of restoration works of the heritage building, which is symbol of the city’s 176-year-old police history.

The restoration project is being sponsored by Greenco, and carried out by Deccan Terrain Pvt, which renovates heritage buildings. The latter will work on restoring the old Hyderabad Police Kotwal building with materials like lime, hydrated lime, raw gum extracts, fibres and other materials that were widely used hundred years ago in construction.

Officials from Deccan Terrain gave a pictorial presentation to Hyderabad City police’s top brass about the current condition of the building, the outcome after its restoration etc, said a press release from CV Anand’s office. The commissioner also thanked Anil Kumar, Director Ace Urban group – Greenco, for sponsoring this project. The work is expected to be completed within 6 months, the release added.

The old Kotwal building was constructed a century ago and functioned as office of the Kotwal (police head in Hyderabad) from 1920 to 2002. Post relocating Hyderabad commissioner’s office to Basheerbagh in 2002, the structure was being used as the camp office for the south zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

“Nevertheless the City police decided to restore this structure since its existence is intertwined with the history of the City and served as an essential landmark. GreenKo company came forward to sponsor this restoration project,” said the release from the city police.

“From an operational stand point and its close proximity to many iconic structures, religious places and other crowded areas , many of my predecessors preferred to camp in here while monitoring Friday prayers, large scale events and other processions etc., I had been continuing the same tradition and noticed that it’s condition is deteriorating till one day the roof caved in,” said Anand.

“But being a Hyderabadi, I felt it is our responsibility to conserve and revive these heritage structures,“ the Hyderabad commissioner added. Mr.Mir Barkatullah Khan, MD of Deccan Terrain, AR Srinivas, Addl. Commissioner of Police (Crimes & SIT), P.Sai Chaitanya, DCP south zone and other officers attended the program.

“Back then also there was the state and city police. Director General was responsible for the entire state (Hyderabad). As far as I remember, Kotwal was for the city police, who directly worked under the Nizam,” said Sajjad Shahid, historian and activist from the city.