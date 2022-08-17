Hyderabad: Police warn citizens against rise in cybercrime cases

Hyderabad: The city’s cybercrime police warned the public, particularly students and low salaried educated people against falling prey to organized gangs of cyber criminals who are convincing them to rent out their bank accounts in exchange for money and using the accounts to collect money from cyber fraud victims.

The warning comes after the Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested a woman from Maharashtra for allegedly providing her bank account and other credentials to a cyber-fraudster gang, using which several people were cheated in the guise of online investment.

Alfiya Shaik (21), a student from Wardha district in Maharashtra is pursuing General Nursing Midwifery at a local nursing college in Maharashtra, as part of her part-time job had posted advertisements on various social media accounts. On social media she met one person Rajveer, who befriended her and allegedly shared his plan of making easy money by cheating people in the guise of online investment.

According to the police, Rajveer asked her to provide bank accounts for making fraudulent transactions and promised to pay Rs.3,000.Alfiya opened several bank accounts and made her friends to do the same and rented them out to Rajveer in exchange of money. Rajveer collected the ATM cards and withdrew the money he got transferred into the account by a victim from Sainikpuri in Secunderabad. The gang cheated a woman from Sainikpuri to the tune of Rs.18.2 lakh recently.

“Nigerians were perfectionists, getting bank accounts of Indians opened in local banks and paying them commission for each transaction. Particularly the unemployed, low salaried people and students are targeted. The accounts are used for criminal activities,” said an official of Hyderabad cyber-crime police station.

Before this arrest, the Hyderabad police arrested many persons from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra for helping fraudsters with bank accounts.

In the Mahesh Bank fraud case, investigators found the amount of Rs. 11.48 crore was transferred to different bank accounts in the country. The accounts belonged to common people who were enticed with commission. Few persons from Hyderabad were arrested in the case. The money was transferred to 115 bank accounts of various banks. The money was further transferred to 398 bank accounts and withdrawn from 938 ATMs across the country.

C V Anand Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad told recently every fifth First Information Report (FIR) in Hyderabad pertains to cybercrime and one that proves that cyber crooks are always on the prowl, looking to infiltrate your bank account in every possible manner.