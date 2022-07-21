Hyderabad: Police warn public against cybercrimes in the city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police warned the public against falling prey to cyber criminals who loot people posing as delivery boys of e-retail companies.

About the modus operandi, the police said the fraudsters are calling up any person after getting their phone number from public platforms and informing them about delivery of a parcel booked by them.

When the person says that they did not book any product the fraudster comes home and pretends to scan the parcel with the phone. Instantly, the victim gets an OTP on his number and is asked to share the OTP. The delivery boy leaves the house or office apologizing for the inconvenience.

After a few minutes the victim notices his bank account is debited with a huge amount although they did not do any transactions. “Fraudsters collect the OTP and do online transactions without knowledge of the account holder and transfer money to different accounts swiftly,” said an official of Cybercrime.

The parcels are nothing but boxes with waste papers stuffed inside. The police appealed to people to alert them if they come across such fraudsters and inform the police control room on Dial 100.