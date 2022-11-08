Hyderabad police warns against electricity bill fraud messages

Hyderabad: Amidst increasing cases of ‘electricity fraud’ in the country, the Hyderabad police warned people against falling prey to scammers who cheat people by threatening to disconnect power if the bill is not paid immediately.

“Dear customer, your electricity power will be disconnected. Tonight at 9:30 from the electricity officer. Our previous month’s bill was not updated. Please immediately contact the electricity officer +91 XXXXX XXXX. Thanks. SecyGenl (sic),” the message reads.

Gaddam Mahesh, a sub inspector of Hyderabad police who runs his YouTube Channel ‘Crime Free India’ said when the victim calls up the number provided by the scammers, he/she is asked to download the Quick Support and Any Desk applications on their phone. “As soon as the victim downloads the apps and shares the screen with the fraudster, their internet banking and credit card details get stolen. The amount in the bank is withdrawn through online banking or other methods,” Mahesh told Siasat.com

As social media got flooded with people complaining about fraudulent messages they have been receiving, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) sprang into action to spread awareness about the fraud.

“TSSPDCL will never send any website links for bill payments. Be aware of fraudulent calls or messages related to electricity bill payments. Please don’t share bank account details and OTP with others. We recommend you to use the TSSPDCL mobile app or website for bill payments,” the department said.

In case of cyber financial fraud, for immediate reporting, one can call 1930 (24*7). You can also lodge a complaint at the nearest cyber police station.