Hyderabad: Political temperatures on the rise ahead of HM Shah’s visit

Hyderabad: Ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in Tukkuguda, political temperatures in Greater Hyderabad are on the rise.

In the build-up to the assembly elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is planning to hold a major rally later this month. Congress party is mulling a rally that will feature either Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi. For the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Saturday’s meeting holds significance since it aims to make inroads in 24 constituencies in the Greater Hyderabad.

The saffron party is leaving no stone unturned, in order to gain power in Telangana. It is to be noted the party tasted success during the councilor elections in 2020. The focus now shifts to Central Hyderabad and southern Telangana.

The BJP took a keen interest in the councillor elections, so much so that BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a bee-line to the city of pearls.

Ahead of Shah’s public meeting, Telangana BJP’s vice president, G Manohar Reddy said, “Amit Shah’s Tukkuguda meeting will be attended by state BJP cadre, who are expected to be present in large numbers” reported the Times of India.