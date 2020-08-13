Hyderabad: Poor woman’s money goes missing from Indian Bank

Hyderabad: Nasreen Begum stitches clothes and works as housemaid to take care of her handicapped husband and six daughters. She suddenly became penniless when she suddenly lost her hard-earned money.

No, the money was not stolen from his house nor his purse was snatched by anyone on the street. Instead her hard-earned money she disappeared from her bank account. She neither uses ATM nor does she do online shopping through smart phone.

Nasreen Begum used to save Rs 2000 rupees monthly in a bank which came to Rs 1,35,000. But the amount went missing from her account out of blue. After depositing the money in the bank every month she keeps the passbook in her almirah.

Nasreen Begum, a resident of Mohammed Nagar, is worried for the past four months because of the amount she has lost. She is tired of making the rounds of Balapur and Chandrayangutta police stations. She has an account in Indian Bank Pahadi Shareef branch.

During lockdown when there was no earning, she headed for the bank to withdraw some money for the daily expenses but the bank employees returned her several times giving the excuse of rush and being busy. When she insisted a bank employee revealed that she has not a single rupee in her bank account. The revelation was a bolt from the blue for Nasreen Begum. She had saved the money by cutting short several necessary expenses to save the money for the marriage of her six daughters.

Her husband became handicapped since he was injured in an accident. Since then Nasreen has been stitching clothes and working in houses as a maid. When no one paid heed to her plight, Nasreen Begum made a complaint with DCP south zone on August 5th and is waiting for justice.

Nasreen Begum has the proof of her deposits but the bank has no answer as to how the amount disappeared from her account.