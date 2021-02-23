Hyderabad: Portion of old Assembly building collapses; none hurt

Hyderabad: A side portion of the iconic old Assembly building in Nampally collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, sources familiar with the matter said. However, no one suffered injuries.

According to media reports, the elevation on the east side of the old assembly building collapsed making a loud noise. Staff sitting inside the building ran out to save their lives after the top portion collapsed.

Considered one of the majestic buildings, it was built on public funds to mark the 40th birthday of the sixth Nizam Mir Mahboob Ali Khan. It is located in the premises of Bagh-e-Aam or Public Gardens in Nampally.

The construction of the building began in 1905, during the rule of sixth Nizam Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, while it was fully complete only in 1913.

The building was known as ‘Mahabubia Town Hall’ where the Nizam used to meet people. This heritage building reflects a fusion of Persian and Rajasthani architectural styles and was used as the united Andhra Pradesh assembly until the early 1980s.

The new assembly building was constructed in 1980 for accommodating the offices of the political parties as well as the state ministers.