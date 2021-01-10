Hyderabad: Poultry shop owners urge govt to bear the loss due to Bird flu

Hyderabad: The anxiety due to the Bird flu outbreak has given a fresh blow to the poultry industries across the nation.

“The number of customers has declined due to rumors of the bird flu in the state,” said Saheed Khan, owner of Khan Poultry in the Nampally market.

“I urge central and state government to help us as most of the Poultry shop owners here will not be able to pay their rent,” he added.

“We had a major set-back during the lockdown,” Saheed said.

The owner of Bismillah Poultry, Habeeb Khan said that no case of bird flu has been recorded in Hyderabad till now, yet people have opted not to eat chickens or eggs.

“The sale of poultry has dropped by 60 percent. The state government has told people to take precautions,” he added.

Speaking to ANI, Martha, a customer, said, “The government should have taken timely precautionary measures to prevent the flu instead of asking the people not to consume poultry products.”

Another poultry shop owner Waheed Khan urged that the government should reimburse the loss they are facing.”

Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat have confirmed the cases of avian influenza till now.

Source: ANI