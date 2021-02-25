Hyderabad: Pregnant woman crushed to death by speeding RTC bus

Hyderabad: A state road transport bus on Wednesday crushed and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman, travelling with her husband, at Himayatnagar. The deceased was identified as Shalini, a resident of Bakaram in Musheerabad.

The incident took place at 9:45 am on Wednesday morning at the Y-Junction of Himayatnagar road number 9. The couple was on a bike when a Musheerabad depot Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSTRC) bus hit the vehicle, dragging Shalini along for some distance.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries hours later.

An eight-week pregnant, Shalini (30) was on her regular medical checkup at Fernandez hospital along with her husband Satish Goud (35). Satish was also injured in the mishap and will undergo an operation on Thursday. The couple already is parents to a one-year-old.

Based on a complaint, Narayanaguda police have registered a case against the RTC bus driver for negligent driving.