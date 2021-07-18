Hyderabad: Preparations afoot at Eidgahs, devotees appealed to follow COVID protocols

Hyderabad: The Eid Al Adha congregational prayer shall be performed in Eidgahs and mosques across the Telangana state. Telangana Waqaf Board (TWB) started preparing for arrangements at Eidgahs at Mir Alam and Madannapeth which are under the supervision of TWB. Officials of many departments are involved in these preparations. Similarly, other companies are working to make arrangements in other Eidgahs of the city.

Eidgah Mir Alam witnesses a huge congregation for Eid prayers. The TWB Mohammed Saleem toured Edgah Mir Alam along with other officials for making proper arrangements in the likelihood of impending rain. The venue shall have tents, prayer rugs, drinking water and water for ablution. Proper arrangements shall be made for parking of the vehicles.

The officials of the Municipality, Water and Electricity departments and the police assured of their full cooperation to facilitate the prayer.

The TWB Chairman Mohammed Saleem told media persons that the prayer at Edgah Mir Alam shall be performed at 7.30 am. He appealed the devotees across the state to use face masks, maintain social distancing and bring their prayer rugs as a precautionary measure against the spread of Corona. He offered Eid greetings to the Muslims in advance.

The officials who accompanied the TWB Chairman in his tour are MLA Mohammed Moazzam Khan, Zonal Commissioner GHMC Ashok Samrat, Chief General Manager Water Works Bhargava, Additional DCP (Traffic) Ramlu Naik, Additional DSP (Law & Order) Mohammed Rafeeq, DE Electricity Anwar Pasha and other local representatives.