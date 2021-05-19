Hyderabad: Prices of vegetables, eggs soared in city markets since lockdown

Hyderabad: The prices of vegetables and eggs increased drastically since the imposition of lockdown in the state. Due to a brief relaxation of 4 hours from 6 am to 10 am, the vegetables are not arriving in the markets from city suburbs and districts in sufficient quantities.

Though there is no restriction on the free movement of vegetables in and out of the markets, the farmers are selling their produce at cheap prices to the market traders due to transportation difficulties.

The market traders are taking advantage of the situation and selling the vegetables on exorbitant prices.

In addition to the city suburbs, the vegetables in city’s markets in Bowenpally, Guddimalkapur, NTR Nagar, Madannapeth, Mir Alam and Moonda Market come from districts of Medchal, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vakharabad, Bhongir, Nalgonda and Siddipeth. But due to transportation issues, the vegetables are not reaching Hyderabad.

Most of the farmers are also selling their produce locally owing to which the prices of the vegetables soared in the city.

According to an estimate, 3000 quintals of vegetables reach the city markets daily. However, after the imposition of lockdown even half of the normal quantity is not reaching the city.

Apart from vegetables, the prices of eggs too have increased drastically in the city. Doctors are advising corona patients to consume eggs for protein. Thus, the Eggs which were selling at Rs.4.50 a piece a couple of months ago in retail market is selling at Rs.6 per piece now. Its prices are likely to increase further.