Hyderabad: Pride march to be held on Nov 3 after gap of 3 years

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city’s Pride March, ‘Hyderabad Queer Swabhimana Yatra’ is set to make a move after three years on November 13.

The city first witnessed the rainbow parade in 2013 and ever since a growing number of people have joined the march year after year making it one of the most vibrant marches in the country.

The walk will witness citizens from the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community and allies (a person, group, or nation that is associated with another or others for some common cause or purpose) creating awareness and seeking acceptance.

Mobbera Foundation founder Anil said that representatives of sexualities across the spectrum will lead the march.

“We weren’t able to celebrate ‘Pride’ for the last three years because of the pandemic and that is what makes this year’s Pride March special. Also, a lot of community members will be attending the march for the first time and we are all very excited about it,” he added.

This year, over a thousand individuals are expected to attend, from which around 30 percent would be allies and the march will also feature a series of cultural activities.

“Although Section 377 was decriminalised in 2018, there is a long way ahead to a gender-inclusive society. “Squashing Section 377 is just a small step in the right direction. We still do not have proper adoption rights, nor is same-sex marriage recognised by law. Pride Marches like these help us sensitise people and create a more tolerant society,” said the founder.

“We are seeking permission from authorities to start the march in the city. It will be a great opportunity for us to debunk myths surrounding the queer community,” they said.

The organiser of the event informed that people can attend the parade wearing a mask. The event has no rules on attire, giving people the choice to dress as they want and embrace their true selves, he added.