Hyderabad: Prisoner escapes from Cherlapally jail; cops on hunt

Hyderabad: Amid serving his jail term for being convicted in a murder case, a prisoner escaped from the Cherlapally Open Air jail on Wednesday.

Malatu Hussain, 5, a native of Khammam, was handed life imprisonment in 2015 and later transferred to Cherlapally Open Air Jail after serving a part of the sentence in Central Prison Warangal.

He was assigned to work at the farm on Wednesday where he escaped.

After discovering his escape, the jail officials complained of the incident to the Kushaiguda police on Thursday, who registered a case while initiating a search operation for tracking the prisoner on run.

According to the prison department authorities, only prisoners with good behaviour are sent to Cherlapally Open Air jail for farming or to uptake skill-based works like carpentry, and steel furniture making.

However, the police suspect that Hussain must have taken advantage of the freedom and crossed the boundary.