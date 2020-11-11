Hyderabad: Private school body stages protest, demands funds from govt

Hyderabad: Members of a private school association staged a protest and sat on a hunger strike here on Wednesday, demanding the Telangana government to provide funds for private schools as they have suffered huge losses because of the lockdown.

The Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association (TRSMA) staged a relay hunger strike at all private schools associated with the association in the city.

K. Umamaheshwara Rao, President of TRSMA, said, “The government of Telangana should support private schools which impart education to poor and middle-class people at affordable fees.”

“But there has been no support from the government even as several schools have faced huge losses in lockdown. The schools didn’t receive fees from students even post lockdown, owing to which the management of private schools are facing difficulties,” he said.

The members urged the Telangana government to provide funds to the private schools and save them.

During the protest, they also spread awareness among students asking them to attend online classes, and requested parents to pay the tuition fees of their children.

The members of TRSMA were holding banners of ‘Save Education – Save Teachers – Save Schools’.