Hyderabad: Private woman employee jumps to death from 15th Floor

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident a private woman employee allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a multi-storied apartment in Cyberabad on Wednesday morning.





28 year old Mallika, a private employee from hailing from Nandigama, Mahboobnagar district. According to Raidurgam police she had come to Hyderabad few months ago and was staying in Lanco Hills, Manikonda.

Due to continuous lockdown she could not return back home and was depressed over the situation. Last week Mallika spoke with her family members and told she want to return to her native place upon which she was told to stay back.

However on wee hours of wednesday the girl jumped from 15h floor of the Apartment resulting in instataneous death. Raidurgam police are have shifted the deadbody to Government hospital for autopsy and investigation is underway.

