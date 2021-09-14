Hyderabad: Prof S M Rahmatullah appointed as Pro-VC of MANUU

Hyderabad: Prof.Syed Ainul Hasan, the Vice-Chancellor of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has appointed Prof. S M Rahmatullah as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university on September 9. A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of senior professors of the university.

Prof. Rahmatullah has taken charge of his post. He is one of the senior most professors of the University. He possesses teaching and research experience of 39 years with expertise on Public Administration subject.

Prof. Rahmatullah is the Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences. Earlier, he has also rendered his services as the Vice-Chancellor Incharge of MANNU from July 31, 2020, to July 28, 2021. He has served as the registrar and a member of the Executive Council, Finance Committee and Academic Council of the University.