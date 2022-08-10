Hyderabad: Property worth lakhs gutted in fire at Kishanbagh

Hyderabad: Property valued at lakhs of rupees is gutted down in a fire mishap reported at Kishanbagh Bahadurpura early on Wednesday morning.

The fire officials informed that the fire started in a row of warehouses where coal, clothes and mattress are stored and sold.

Also Read UP: Wife sets husband on fire after argument over affair

The fire department got a call at 8.30 am and four fire tenders from Chandul Baradari, Rajendarnagar and Langer Houz came to the spot and controlled the fire.

The fire mishap was reported near Mehak Function Hall. Fire officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire.

Locals were frightened at the sight of the massive fire near the residential area. Bahadurpura police helped the firemen in their operation.