Hyderabad: Prostitution angle being probed in fake baba’s arrest

Hyderabad: The city police is looking into whether the fake godman (baba) Syed Hussain, who collected nude photos and videos of women, indulged in selling the videos to porn websites to earn money. A day after his arrest by the Chandrayangutta police, cops said that all angles are being looked into.

“Angles of forcing women into prostitution after collecting their photographs and videos or selling the videos to pornography sites will be probed too. We will if he was uploading those on pornography sites to earn money,” a police official said. The accused forced women to do the deed by making them believe he could ‘rain currency notes’ and rid them of their problems.

Syed Hussain was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police and he has been booked under sections 417, 420 and 345(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Hussain was caught from a house in Salala Chandrayangutta by police after local reporters and a social activist Safia Mahi tipped them off. Hussain was allegedly asking women to get nude and filming their videos and photographs. He was sending it to a ‘Jadugar’ named Ghulam of Gulbarga in Karnataka.

The police seized the mobile phone and found photographs of women. “I appeal to the victims to come forward and lodge complaints against Hussain and Jadugar Ghulam. Action will be taken,” said Shaik Jahangeer, ACP Falaknuma.

Women approached the fake baba Hussain who set up a camp at the house of his sister–in–law at Salala four days ago. “It is not known if he had come to the city for the first time or had previously come and collected photos and videos. Investigation is at a primary stage and we need to question him to get more details about the racket. In depth investigation will be done to ascertain the facts,” said ACP Falaknuma.

A woman who was supporting Hussain in setting up the base and carrying out his activities in the city and efforts are on to nab him.